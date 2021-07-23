Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,765,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,367,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after buying an additional 304,431 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hub Group by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 226,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.