Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €58.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.82 ($48.03).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €49.98 ($58.80) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €53.00 ($62.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.63.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.