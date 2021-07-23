Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €58.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.82 ($48.03).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €49.98 ($58.80) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €53.00 ($62.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.63.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

