HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in HumanCo Acquisition were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMCOU. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000.

HMCOU stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

