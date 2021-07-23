Huntsman (HUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Huntsman stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

