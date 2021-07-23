Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $35,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,013,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $950,540. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 158,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.