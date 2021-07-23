i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $37.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 392.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 49.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

