IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

NYSE:IAG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 201,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,095. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 411,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 712,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 95,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 3,766,368 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.