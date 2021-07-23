Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €13.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €13.70 ($16.12) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IBE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.62 ($14.85).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

