Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ideagen from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of LON IDEA opened at GBX 266 ($3.48) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £671.14 million and a P/E ratio of 1,330.00. Ideagen has a 12-month low of GBX 167.50 ($2.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 262.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This is a boost from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Ideagen’s payout ratio is currently 1.60%.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

