Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Idorsia alerts:

Idorsia stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.17. Idorsia has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.