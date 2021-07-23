IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 20,826 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after acquiring an additional 788,973 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,883,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,574,000 after purchasing an additional 189,418 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762,653 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,252,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,781,000 after purchasing an additional 228,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,761,000 after purchasing an additional 287,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

