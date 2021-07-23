IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $237.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.94.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

