IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 2,432,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9,394.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 157,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 155,940 shares during the period. Fairholme Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 667,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 28.4% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 72,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,049,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,426,000 after acquiring an additional 133,204 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

