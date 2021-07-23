IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $581,000 Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 45.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,641,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

