IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.48 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISCA. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

