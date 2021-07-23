IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,545 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 195.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $156.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.66. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $91.72 and a 52-week high of $156.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. upped their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

