II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IIVI. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.68.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.50. II-VI has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $596,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in II-VI by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

