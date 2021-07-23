ImageCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $132,399.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $267,045.74 and $132,399.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000049 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,327,411 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

