Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50 million-$11 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36. Immersion has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

