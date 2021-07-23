Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Incyte by 156.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Incyte by 47.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $78.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $107.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

