Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $89.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INCY. SVB Leerink restated a sell rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $107.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after buying an additional 1,681,177 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,769 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,635,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,871,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

