Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.30. 2,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

