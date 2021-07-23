Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $153.66

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.66 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 154.40 ($2.02). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.99), with a volume of 561,912 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Indivior alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 16.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.95, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.