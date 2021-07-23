Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives $9.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

INFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of INFI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 32,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,830. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $863,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

