InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of INNV stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $156.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that InnovAge will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter worth about $3,534,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter worth about $12,895,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter worth about $5,137,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter worth about $11,082,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter worth about $2,579,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

