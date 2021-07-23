Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) traded down 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter.

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies in the United States. The company provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; precision metal optics; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors, as well as opto-mechanical design and assembly services.

