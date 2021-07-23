Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30. Inseego has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $4,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

