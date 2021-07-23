Insider Buying: FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Purchases 12,500 Shares of Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $4,365,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $1,757,019.96.

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00.

Shares of FST traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 517,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,312. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FST. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $23,475,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $20,658,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,058 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $12,457,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $11,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

