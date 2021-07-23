Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Sells $196,943.90 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Alphatec by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Alphatec by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

