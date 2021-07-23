Insider Selling: CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $177.46 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.97.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CDW by 103.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.