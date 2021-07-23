Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $5,412,418.20 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $5,412,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,418,704.40.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45.

On Monday, June 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $5,004,767.36.

On Friday, May 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $3,936,133.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $3,668,451.52.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $113.77 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.88 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cloudflare by 31.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.