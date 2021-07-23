Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arthur L. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

CACC stock opened at $475.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $438.78.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

