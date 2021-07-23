Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bradley J. Phd Bolzon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,375 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,780.00.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $124.77 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $76.71 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 2.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 526.4% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

