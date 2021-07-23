Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Kumar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,900 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $51,357.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 2,900 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $78,416.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,619 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $151,713.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Datto by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Datto by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Datto by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

