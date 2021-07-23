Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $766,890.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $766,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $91,501.41.

On Friday, June 18th, Andrew Hykes sold 7,999 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $738,227.71.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total transaction of $744,930.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $90.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.43 and a beta of 2.14. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.66.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Inari Medical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Inari Medical by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

