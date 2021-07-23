Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sells 3,675 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sean E. George also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invitae alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $121,348.50.

On Monday, June 14th, Sean E. George sold 21,201 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $670,587.63.

On Thursday, May 20th, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $102,900.00.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.39. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.