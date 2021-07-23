Insider Selling: James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Insider Sells 850 Shares of Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Martin Thompson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total value of £12,087 ($15,791.74).

Shares of CRPR stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,350 ($17.64). 2,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066. James Cropper PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 781 ($10.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,480 ($19.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77. The company has a market cap of £128.99 million and a PE ratio of 84.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,257.10.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

