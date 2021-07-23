Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $24,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

