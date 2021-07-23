Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $394,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jefferson V. Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Jefferson V. Wright sold 45,000 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,401,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $27.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 683.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,960,000. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

