Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.95

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.95 and last traded at $94.49, with a volume of 428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSP. William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Insperity by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,668,000 after acquiring an additional 622,496 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Insperity by 70.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after acquiring an additional 500,366 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 1.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

