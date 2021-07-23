Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 64.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.49. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $57,513,059.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 974,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 769,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $6,414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 73,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.