Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $310.00 at Cowen

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target lifted by analysts at Cowen from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.93.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD opened at $271.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2,088.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.56. Insulet has a 52-week low of $189.02 and a 52-week high of $306.46.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.