InsurAce (INSUR) Price Tops $1.13

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00003383 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. InsurAce has a market cap of $12.77 million and $1.98 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00039813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00103617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00141639 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,420.11 or 0.99772384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

