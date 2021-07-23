INT (INT) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. INT has a market cap of $4.05 million and $921,913.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, INT has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00085610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00049685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.04 or 0.00862792 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005784 BTC.

About INT

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

