IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Jonathan Gunby Acquires 28 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) insider Jonathan Gunby bought 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £145.60 ($190.23).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Gunby acquired 28 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.96) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($194.98).

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 545 ($7.12) on Friday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 463.89 ($6.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590.50 ($7.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 527.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

