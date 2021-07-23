Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $42.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTC. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.54.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 78.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in Intel by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

