Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $75.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

INTC opened at $55.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

