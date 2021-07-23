Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Holdings Lowered by Thunderbird Partners LLP

Thunderbird Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,151,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380,577 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for approximately 7.1% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Thunderbird Partners LLP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $84,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR stock remained flat at $$61.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,280. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,456,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,986,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621,181.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock worth $38,570,800 in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

