InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

IHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHG opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.72. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $75.20.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

