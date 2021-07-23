International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Shares of IBM opened at $140.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.